DBS Bank India gets Rs 2,500 cr capital support from parent for LVB merger

-
ALSO READ
LVB a strategic asset, must not be handed over 'free of cost': Promoter
CPI objects to LVB merger with DBS Bank, asks what's the tearing hurry
Explained: Madras HC order and what's next on LVB-DBS Bank merger
Bombay HC denies stay on merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, DBS Bank India
Lakshmi Vilas Bank aims to recover Rs 500 crore over the next 4-5 months
-
DBS Bank India Limited (DBIL) on Friday said it has received capital infusion of Rs 2,500 crore from DBS Bank Limited, Singapore to support its amalgamation with Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB).
The scheme of amalgamation came into effect on November 27, 2020.
DBIL said it is well-capitalised, and its capital adequacy ratios (CAR) remains above regulatory requirements after the amalgamation.
"The amalgamation provides stability and better prospects to LVB's depositors, customers and employees following a period of uncertainty," it said in a release.
Once the integration is complete, customers will be able to access a wider range of products and services, including access to the full suite of DBS digital banking services which have won multiple global accolades, DBS Bank India added.
Earlier last month, the RBI placed crisis-ridden LVB under a moratorium and announced its merger with DBIL.
LVB was looking to raise capital for a long time and had also entered into an agreement with non-banking lender Clix Group for an amalgamation in June this year, but the deal could not get through.
Before this, LVB had tried to forge a merger with realty player Indiabulls Housing Finance, which was rejected by the RBI.
LVB is the second private sector bank after Yes Bank which has run into rough weather during this year.
In March, capital-starved Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium. The government rescued Yes Bank by asking state-run State Bank of India to infuse Rs 7,250 crore and take 45 per cent stake in the bank.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU