Raj Police arrests contract killer in MP

The Police's (SOG) arrested on Monday a contract killer in who was allegedly hired to kill a panchayat member.

The team nabbed the accused Gurucharan Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's district, with the help of the STF. It recovered from him five pistols, as many live cartridges and one magazine.

The arrest was made on specific information provided by two miscreants -- Rambhola and Shreeram -- who were arrested on January 25 from a railway station in Rajasthan's district, with five firearms and 14 live cartridges. The arms and ammunition were delivered to them by Gurucharan.

During interrogation, both the accused told that Gurucharan had taken a contract from a of to kill the panchayat member, DIG Nitindeep Bluggan said.

A team was rushed to and Gurucharan was arrested Friday with illegal weapons, Bluggan said.

He informed that the has been taking action against illegal weapon smuggling and seven illegal firearms were recovered this month from Alwar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)