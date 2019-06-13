DCW seeks info from police, Karol Bagh SDM on steps taken to close brothers on GB Road since 2000

The Commission for Women has issued notices to the Karol sub-divisional and the Police seeking information on steps taken to ensure closure of brothels on GB Road since 2000.

The notice highlights the extent of problem of human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation in the national capital and seeks reasons for existence of these brothels despite knowing that illegal activities in the area existed, the women's panel said.

The Commission, in the past, has rescued hundreds of women and girls, most of whom were minors, from GB road.

As per the provisions of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act, each building from where a minor subjected to trafficking is rescued is mandated to be sealed by authorities. The Act also mandates the police station concerned to communicate the details of such rescues to the sub-divisional (SDM) concerned.

However, brothels continue to operate with impunity on GB Road, the DCW said.

The Commission, in their notice to the SDM, has asked for details of requests received since 2000 from the police or any other agency seeking closure of brothels along with action taken on each of these requests. They have also sought a definite timeline for when the brothels will be closed down.

The Commission has also sought details from the police regarding the number of minors rescued from the brothels on GB road since 2000, whether an FIR was registered in the matter and the current status of each of these cases.

The notice also sought information on whether any recommendation was given by the police regarding closure of brothels from where minors were rescued along with the action taken by the SDM on these requests.

The DCW also asked the SDM regarding the steps taken for the rehabilitation of victims rescued from trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation. The information has been sought by June 25.

