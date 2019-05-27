Delhi: Married woman commits suicide, probe on

A 28-year-old married woman allegedly committed suicide at her residence in East Delhi's New on Monday, police said.

The deceased, Ankita, was recently married to one Mukesh Pandey. The couple was residing at Eastern Apartment in New

"A PCR call was received at New Police Station regarding the suicide in Eastern Apartment at around 1.45 pm. The staff of PS New Ashok Nagar reached the spot," the Police said.

The police is questioning the locals and the (SDM) has been informed for further enquiry.

An investigation is currently underway.

