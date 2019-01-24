'Deadpool 3' will go in 'completely different direction': Ryan Reynolds

-
Ryan Reynolds has said that "Deadpool" threequel will go in a "completely different direction".
The actor, who plays the title role of Merc With a Mouth in the Marvel film franchise, said the writers are looking to shake things up with the potential sequel.
"(They are) looking to go in a completely different direction" with the third installment," Reynolds told Variety.
"Often, they reboot or change a character maybe like four movies too late," he added.
Reynolds co-wrote "Deadpool" with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.
The actor is currently promoting the film in China. A re-cut, PG-13 version of the 2018 film would hit Chinese screens Friday.
This was the first time the franchise has passed the country's stringent censorship rules.
