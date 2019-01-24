CBI books Chanda Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case

The CBI has booked former ICICI and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband and MD in connection with alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the to the group in 2012, officials said Thursday.

The agency Thursday carried out searches at multiple locations, including the offices of in and Aurangabad, offices of which is operated by Deepak Kochhar, and after registering a case.

"It was alleged that the accused sanctioned certain loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with others to cheat ICICI bank," the said.

In addition to Chanda, her husband Deepak and Dhoot, the agency has also named companies Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy, and as accused in the FIR registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of prevention of corruption act, they said.

It is alleged that Videocon promoter allegedly invested crores of rupees in Nupower months after the got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from the ICICI in 2012, they said.

The move comes 10 months after the CBI registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot, and unidentified others in March last year, they said.

A PE is a precursor before the agency lodges an FIR to probe criminal charges on the basis of evidence collected during the former exercise.

