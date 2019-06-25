Ram Rahim's parole application: Sirsa DC says 'things' under process

Sacha chief and rape-murder convict Gurmeet Singh's application for parole to tend to his farms is under process with reports being sought from the revenue and police departments, a senior district said on Tuesday.

Ram Rahim, behind bars in in Haryana's district after being convicted in two rape cases and in the murder of a journalist, has sought 42 days parole to look after his fields in district.

Deputy said things are under process and reports have been sought from the revenue and police departments.

"At this stage, all I can say is that things are under process," Garg said on phone.

The 51-year-old sect chief, also facing trial in the murder of a follower and in another case involving castration of sect followers, got a favourable report from the who said his conduct had been good and he had not violated any rule.

On Monday, police in Sirsa, where the is headquartered, said it will prepare its reportkeeping in view the merits and demerits of the plea.

A had earlier said the revenue department would ascertain how much land the owns.

The administration has been asked to submit a report to the of division with a copy marked to the

In Ram Rahim's case, the is empowered to exercise the powers of the in deciding parole request. Before taking a decision, the recommendation from the administration will be taken into account, officials said.

said or any other prisoner is entitled to seek parole if criteria are met as per the law.

Vij said the parole issue should not be linked with the upcoming polls.

"There is no connection between the two. If under law, any convict is entitled to apply for parole he is free to do so. However, whether to grant one or not will be decided by concerned authorities after taking various factors into account," he said in response to queries from reporters.

In August 2017, the flamboyant was sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping two women.The violence which broke out after his conviction left 41 persons dead in Panchkula and Sirsa and scores injured.

A special in Panchkula in January this year also sentenced him and three others to life imprisonment for the murder of a over 16 years ago.

