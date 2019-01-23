Dedicated RPF women's squad launched in NF Railway

The Northeast Frontier Railway has launched a dedicated woman squad of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to enhance security of women in the premises of the railway, an said Wednesday.

The 'Joymati Bahini', named after a brave Ahom of the 17th century, comprises women sub-inspector and constables of the RPF, Pranav Jyoti Sharma said.

The primary aim of the squad is to strengthen women's security around Guwahati region in railway premises and trains.

Its members have started their duty by interacting with women passengers at the Guwahati and Kamakhya railway stations to provide foolproof security for women and children.

The squad would also be more approachable by women in need of help in railway premises including reserved coaches and women's compartments, Mishra said.

The 'Joymati Bahini' was launched recently by NF Railway's Inspector General cum Principal Chief Security Commissioner B B Mishra at here.

Passengers are also being told to dial immediately in case of any emergency on running trains or platforms.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)