JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

ICTLT recommends Lightning & Thunderstorm center in Odisha

China blasts US 'bullying' with Huawei CFO extradition bid
Business Standard

Dedicated RPF women's squad launched in NF Railway

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

The Northeast Frontier Railway has launched a dedicated woman squad of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to enhance security of women in the premises of the railway, an official said Wednesday.

The 'Joymati Bahini', named after a brave Ahom queen of the 17th century, comprises women sub-inspector and constables of the RPF, NF Railway spokesman Pranav Jyoti Sharma said.

The primary aim of the squad is to strengthen women's security around Guwahati region in railway premises and trains.

Its members have started their duty by interacting with women passengers at the Guwahati and Kamakhya railway stations to provide foolproof security for women and children.

The squad would also be more approachable by women in need of help in railway premises including reserved coaches and women's compartments, Mishra said.

The 'Joymati Bahini' was launched recently by NF Railway's Inspector General cum Principal Chief Security Commissioner B B Mishra at Kamakhya station here.

Passengers are also being told to dial 182 immediately in case of any emergency on running trains or platforms.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 16:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements