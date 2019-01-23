Tim Burton's 'Dumbo' not 'too sweet', says Colin Farrell

says his upcoming film "Dumbo" will not be an overly emotional story.

The 42-year-old said has a problem with things becoming "too sweet".

"Tim is suspicious of things getting too sweet. When Tim comes in to give his notes, he is a 60-year-old. (But) watching the monitor, he is just a child. It was lovely to see that level of engagement," told Empire magazine.

"Dumbo" is an official remake of Disney's 1941 classic of the same name. It is based on the novel by and

The story centres on a young elephant, named Dumbo, whose oversized ears enable him to fly and helps save a struggling circus, but when the circus plans a new venture, he and his friends discover dark secrets beneath its shiny veneer.

is playing the human lead, Holt Farrier, a war veteran hired to look after

Also featuring Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, and Alan Arkin, the film is scheduled to be released in March.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)