Deepak Nitrite Limited Conferred With The National Best Employer Brands 2018

/ -- In a function held at Taj Lands End, the Global Institute and World HRD conferred with NATIONAL BEST EMPLOYER BRANDS 2018. This year the institute hosted National Best Employer Brands, as well as Best Employer Brands, GCC Best Employer Brands and Best Employer Brands.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/823575/Deepak_Nitrite.jpg )



The focus of this year was around specific Industry Segments such as :- The digital industry, the real estate industry, solar industry, the green, recycling and waste industry, the food industry, BFSI, and allied sectors. The entire research is chaired by Indira Parikh, Ex. of IIM Ahmedabad and Founder, FLAME.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Prashant Rao, Vice President - Human Resources, said, "We are humbled to receive this recognition at pan level, Deepak Nitrite believes in 'People-Planet-Profit' focus, where our people-aligned business strategy has catapulted-in organization wide success. Increasingly, we strive to build aspirations and seek inspirations from our growth drivers--innovative, responsive, agile, performance driven with ownership mind-set and thereby excel responsibly.'



The National Best Employer Awards 2018 features the Top organizations from Pan India, who are exemplary in HR and used communications effectively for Human Resources Development. Some of the key criteria assessed were - Translating and Combining vision with action with HR Strategy, Building line to mesh HR Strategy with Business and Cultivating competencies for the future to enable building the organization to be future-ready.

About Deepak Nitrite Limited



Ranked among 500 and recognized among the top 25 by Fortune Magazine, India, Deepak Nitrite (NSE : DEEPAKNTR) (BSE : 506401) is acknowledged as one of the country's fastest growing companies. It has a diversified portfolio of intermediates that cater to the dyes and pigments, agrochemical, pharmaceutical, plastics, textiles, paper and home and personal care segments in and abroad. Its products are manufactured across 5 locations, which are all accredited by Responsible Care.

For more information, please visit : https://www.godeepak.com/ .

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)