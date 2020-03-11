Defeat of humanity: Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on Delhi violence

-
Lok Sabha on Wednesday took up a discussion on the recent violence in parts of Delhi, with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury describing it as a defeat of humanity and hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Soon after the suspension of seven Congress members from the House was revoked, Lok Sabha took up the discussion on the "recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi."
Initiating the discussion, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Chowdhury said while some claimed Hindus won, the others said Muslims won in the violence.
"The fact is that humanity was defeated," he said. He wondered how violence continued for three days despite the fact that Delhi Police is one of the best equipped in the country. "The Home Minister (Amit Shah) will have to explain," he said.
Hitting out at the prime minister, he said, Nero fiddled while Rome burned. He claimed that when Delhi was witnessing violence, Modi was hosting US President Donald Trump in Ahmedabad.
