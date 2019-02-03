Defence Ministry not giving land to shift 99-yr-old school: AAP govt to HC

The has told the High Court that since the Centre was refusing to hand over land to shift a 99-year-old school, whose building is in a dilapidated state, the students studying there would be relocated to other schools from the next academic year.

At a meeting held on November 28 last pursuant to orders of the high court to work out a solution regarding the future of the school, the (MoD) has asked the (DoE) to shift the school to another site, the government has told the court.

In an affidavit placed before a bench of and Justice V K Rao, theDoE has said that in view of the stand taken by the MoD, it has no other option but to relocate the students to other schools in the next academic year.

It has urged the court to direct the ministry to provide an alternate piece of land to construct a school building or to hand over the site where it is located now.

According to the minutes, the MoD has said that the 99-year-old was presently located on defence land which was not in accordance with the

The delegation representing the and the ministry said no land was available to be handed over to the DoE to shift the school and suggested that students studying there be relocated to other schools being run by the in the cantonment area.

The MoD has also said that while the building has been repaired on orders of the high court, it has "outlived its fair life" and was "unsafe for habitation".

The ministry has further said that the school can run in the building in the current academic year as it was about to end, but not after that.

The court had directed convening of a joint meeting of DoE and MoD while hearing a PIL by NGO Social Jurist which has alleged that the school, taken over by the government in 1975 and getting 100 per cent aid from it, was in a horrible condition.

Ashok Agarwal, appearing for the NGO, had earlier said around 450 students are studying in the school, built in 1919, and they have been unjustly deprived of and academic faculty.

The plea has said though the school is open for all, it mainly caters to the children of servants of military officials who are not in a position to educate their kids in private schools.

It has alleged that the school lacks basic amenities, including potable drinking water, functional toilets, science and computer labs, clean classrooms and proper boundary wall and several posts of teaching staff are lying vacant.

The petition has sought a direction that the existing building of the school be demolished and rebuilt as a state-of -the-art school.

