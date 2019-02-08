Defending champions Railways make winning start at hockey nationals

Defending champions Railways, and were amongst the winning teams on the opening day of the 9th Women National Hockey Championship here on Friday.

Promotion Board beat 12-0 in their first Pool A match.

Young striker (12', 30', 38', 51) starred for her team for four goals, while Priyanka Wankhede (2', 37', 52') and Navjot Kaur (47', 48', 59') scored thrice and Sushila Chanu (4'), (53') scored a goal each.

In another Pool A match, beat Odisha 3-0. PA Pavithra (28'), Nisha PC (34') and Leelavathy Mallamada MJ (53) scored goals in the team's fine victory.

In a Pool B match, hammered 10-1. Karishma Singh (3', 17', 47'), Upasana Singh (6'), Narender Kaur (12', 59'), Neelu Dadiya (22'), (25', 26'), Pooja Rani (32') scored goals in their team's win while Balvinderkaur Mehra (53') was the lone goal scorer for

