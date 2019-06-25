Kerala tops Niti's second Health Index, Uttar Pradesh worst performer

has occupied the top slot in terms of health performance among large states followed by and Maharashtra, whereas and remained at the bottom, according to the Niti Aayog's second round of Health Index.

The ranking was done under three categories -- larger states, smaller states and Union territories (UTs) -- to ensure comparison among similar entities.

Gujarat, and stood at fourth, fifth and sixth spots, according to the report, titled 'Healthy States, Progressive India: Report on Rank of States and UTs'.

Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha were among the worst-performing states on the index.

In terms of annual incremental performance among the larger states, Haryana, and are the top-three states.

The second round of the Health Index took into account the period 2015-16 (base year) to 2017-18 (reference year).

The Index is a composite score incorporating 23 indicators covering key aspects of health sector performance with major weightage to the outcomes.

Among the smaller states, ranked first in overall performance, while and were the top-two states in terms of incremental performance. and Arunchal Pradesh had the biggest decrease in overall Health Index scores.

Among the UTs, Chandigarh ranked first in overall performance, while improved the most.

Releasing the report, said the Aayog is committed to establishing the Health Index as an to propel states towards undertaking multi-pronged interventions to bring better health outcomes.

member Vinod Kumar Paul said the should spend 2.5 per cent of on health.

"And state governments should increase their spending on health from an average of 4.7 per cent to 8 per cent of their budget (net state domestic product) on health," Paul said.

According to the report, the decline in the overall Health Index score of five empowered action group states (Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha) between the base year and the reference year is attributed to the deterioration of performances of several indicators.

"For instance, in Bihar, the deterioration between the base year and the reference year was primarily due to the performance related to total fertility rate, low birth weight, sex ratio at birth, TB (tuberculosis) treatment success rate, quality accreditation of public health facilities, time taken for NHM (National Health Mission) fund transfer," it said.

The report also pointed out that there was a general positive correlation between the Health Index scores and the economic development levels of states and UTs as measured by per-capita (NSDP).

Noting that overall, there is room for improvement in all states, even among the best, it said that "among the large states, the overall Health Index score of the best-performing state is more than two-and-a-half times of the overall score of the least-performing state".

The report said several states have made good progress towards achieving sustainable development goals included in the index.

and have already reached the 2030 SDG target for neonatal mortality rate (NMR), which is 12 neonatal deaths per 1,000 live births, it said.

The first round of the Health Index was released in February 2018, which measured the annual and incremental performances of states and UTs for period 2014-15 (base year) to 2015-16 (reference year).

The report has been prepared in collaboration with the with technical assistance from the

