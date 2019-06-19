Delhi: 7 rescued as fire breaks out in parking lot

Seven people were rescued after a fire broke out in the parking lot of a residential colony in southeast Delhi's Abul Enclave early Tuesday, a Fire Service (DFS) said.

A six-year-old boy sustained minor injuries in the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital. He was discharged after being given first-aid treatment, Chief Fire Officer, said.

The fire department received a call about the blaze at 3.22 am and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.

"A short-circuit in the electric metre installed at the parking lot of the residential colony led to fire which eventually spread to the vehicles," the said.

The blaze was brought under control by 5.10 am, he said, adding that three cars, four motorcycles and two scooters were gutted in the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)