Delhi BJP appoints district-level conveners, co-conveners for month-long membership drive

The BJP Saturday appointed district-level conveners and co-conveners for a month-long drive to enlist 10 lakh new members in the party.

The membership campaign will be launched on July 6, the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and will conclude on August 11.

BJP of the campaign Kuljeet Chahal said the conveners and co-conveners of all the 14 BJP district units have been appointed and the block-level conveners and co-conveners will be appointed in the coming week.

The campaign assumes significance since it is being launched ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled early next year, he said, adding new members will be enrolled both online and offline.

In 2015, such a campaign was initiated in which old members were re-enrolled as primary members.

"We have the target of enrolling 10 lakh new members in Delhi who will work to strengthen the organization," Chahal said.

Emphasis will be laid on enrolling new members on the booths where party is in a weak position, he added.

