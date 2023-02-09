Delhi BJP demands Sisodia's removal over AAP's 'snooping' on politicians

staged a protest near Delhi Secretariat on Thursday, demanding the removal of Deputy Chief Minister from his post over "snooping" by the Feedback Unit, or FBU, allegedly created by the party after it came to power in 2015.

The Lt Governor has forwarded a recommendation of CBI to the President through the Ministry of Home Affairs for registration of a case against Sisodia after an enquiry in the creation and working of the FBU, sources had said earlier.

It was claimed in a preliminary enquiry report of CBI that the FBU set up by Delhi government months after came to power in Delhi in 2015 indulged in "political intelligence".

"No one, not even journalists, businessmen, and senior officers were untouched by the Feedback unit. The way government is functioning, very soon both Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and will be behind the bars," said Delhi working president Virendra Sachdeva.

Calling it a "very serious" matter, Sachdeva said will continue to struggle till both Kejriwal and Sisodia are in jail.

After the excise "scam", the FBU "snooping" issue has again put Sisodia under the scanner, said Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)