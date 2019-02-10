Delhi BJP reaches out to Dalit voters through community meals

Seeking a stronger connect with voters in the run up to the elections, the BJP is holding 'Samrasta Bhoj' (social harmony feast) in the 12 reserved assembly constituencies spread across six parliamentary seats in

The SC Morcha of the unit of the party, that had successfully organised the 'Bhim Mahasangam' rally at Ramlila ground here last month, is reaching out to the voters in the 12 reserved assembly constituencies through the 'Samrasta Bhoj', said morcha

The reserved assembly constituencies, including Trilokpuri, Kondli, Seemapuri, Gokalpur, Ambedkar Nagar and Deoli, among others, will be covered under the programme, seeking support for the BJP in the polls, he said.

These 12 constituencies fall under North East Delhi, New Delhi, East Delhi, North West Delhi, South and West Delhi seats. Delhi has a total of seven Lok Sabha seats.

"We are holding these 'Samrasta Bhoj' programmes to reach out to the voters, (to tell them) how their interests have been served under the through different welfare schemes," Gihara told

"We have lined up Union ministers Thawar Chand Gehlot, Krishna Raj, and to participate in these events," he said.

A day before a 'Samrasta Bhoj' is held, the workers of the BJP's SC Morcha distribute flyers, asking locals to attend the event.

The highlight of the 'Samrasta Bhoj' is 'khichdi' cooked from leftover rice and pulses that were collected for the 'Bheem Mahasangam' rally, he said.

A world record was set by cooking 5,000 kg of 'samarasta khichdi' using rice and pulses collected from around three lakh Dalit households in Delhi. The leftover rice and pulses are now used for cooking 'khichdi' at 'Samarasta Bhoj', he added.

"Cooking 'samrasta khichdi' and then serving it among the members of the community fosters unity and provides them with an opportunity to know how the is working for them," Gihara said.

The BJP won all seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 With the saying no to an alliance with the in the Lok Sabha elections, Delhi is set to witness a triangular contest in the polls scheduled for April-May.

