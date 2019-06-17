Delhi BJP urges DU to extend last date of registration to benefit general category poor

of Opposition in the Assembly Monday urged University to extend the last date of registration for admission under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category by 15 days.

made the demand to ensure poor students belonging to the generally category can also apply for admission under the EWS category, according to a statement.

He said that though the central government had issued the notification for 10 per cent reservation in admission for the general category poor on January 19, the government issued a notification only on June 4.

"It is a matter of concern as the registration for admission to will close on June 22," the statement quoted as saying.

The BJP discussed the matter with who said he would take it up with the concerned.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)