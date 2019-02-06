Delhi court raps police on Kanhaiya's prosecution, gives Feb 28 deadline

A court on Wednesday gave Police time till February 28 to procure the sanctions needed to prosecute former University Students Union and others in a 2016 case.

The court told the police to ask the authorities concerned to expedite the sanctions.

The police told the court that the sanctions are pending with the government and are expected in a matter of days.

"Authorities can't sit on file for indefinite period," the court said.

The court had earlier questioned for filing a chargesheet against Kumar and others without procuring the requisite sanctions and granted time till February 6.

On January 14, police filed the chargesheet against Kumar and former JNU students and in a city court. It said Kumar was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans during an event in the varsity on February 9, 2016, to mark the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind