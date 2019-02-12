JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi court sends Rajeev Saxena to judicial custody till Feb 18, orders his medical check-up

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Delhi court Tuesday sent Rajeev Saxena, arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland money laundering case, to judicial custody till February 18.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar also directed Saxena's medical check up at AIIMS and sought a report by 2 pm tomorrow.

Saxena, whose ED custody ended today had sought to talk to judge Kumar in private, without the presence of his lawyers, after which the court had initiated in-camera proceedings in the case.

Last Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought his custody from the court, saying the probe is at a crucial stage.

Saxena is one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by ED in the case.

Christian Michel, former AgustaWestland and Finmeccanica directors Giuseppe Orsi and Bruno Spagnolini, former Air Force chief SP Tyagi and Saxena's wife Shivani have also been named by the agency in the charge sheet.

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 15:35 IST

