Delhi court sends Rajeev Saxena to judicial custody till Feb 18, orders his medical check-up

-
ALSO READ
Gautam Khaitan arrested in fresh money laundering case, sent to 2-day ED custody
AgustaWestland case: Christian Michel to be produced before Delhi Court today
VVIP Chopper case: Court extends by 4 days ED custody of Rajeev Saxena
VVIP chopper case: Court orders in-camera proceedings for Rajeev Saxena
AgustaWestland deal: ED seeks time to reply to Tyagi's plea for Switzerland visit
-
A Delhi court Tuesday sent Rajeev Saxena, arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland money laundering case, to judicial custody till February 18.
Special Judge Arvind Kumar also directed Saxena's medical check up at AIIMS and sought a report by 2 pm tomorrow.
Saxena, whose ED custody ended today had sought to talk to judge Kumar in private, without the presence of his lawyers, after which the court had initiated in-camera proceedings in the case.
Last Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought his custody from the court, saying the probe is at a crucial stage.
Saxena is one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by ED in the case.
Christian Michel, former AgustaWestland and Finmeccanica directors Giuseppe Orsi and Bruno Spagnolini, former Air Force chief SP Tyagi and Saxena's wife Shivani have also been named by the agency in the charge sheet.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU