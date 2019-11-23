JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

My govt is strong, will work for farmers: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis
Business Standard

Delhi court stays biopic on former ICICI bank CEO Chanda Kochhar

The court issued a notice to the producer, director and others associated with the film for November 26 when it will next hear the matter.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chanda Kochhar appears before ED, New Delhi. Photo Credit: Dalip Kumar
Chanda Kochhar | Photo Credit: Dalip Kumar

A Delhi Court on Saturday stayed the makers of upcoming Bollywood film 'Chanda: A Signature that Ruined a Career' from screening, exhibiting or marketing till further orders. The movie is allegedly based on the life of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar.

Additional District Judge Sandeep Garg passed the directions on a complaint filed through advocate Vijay Aggarwal, who claimed that the content of the film was "defamatory" as "it makes insinuations and judgments about the life of the plaintiff (Kochhar)".

The court issued notice to the producer, director and others associated with the film for November 26 when it will next hear the matter.

"All the defendants and their associates... are hereby restrained from using the name of the plaintiff directly or indirectly; screening, exhibiting or marketing the film, online or offline, whole or in part or in any other form... till the next date of hearing," the court said.

In the complaint, Kochhar said that she has "never been approached for obtaining her consent to use her name and make a film on her life, by the defendants".

The film was projected as a biopic on her life.
First Published: Sat, November 23 2019. 18:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU