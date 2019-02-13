Delhi court to hear Rajeev Saxena's bail plea on Thursday

A on Wednesday said it will hear the plea of Rajeev Saxena, arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore money-laundering case, on Thursday.

Arvind Kumar, who sent Saxena to jail till February 18, said he will hear the matter after perusing Saxena's medical report, which was yet to be submitted by AIIMS.

Saxena has sought on medical grounds and told the court that he suffers from a "heart disease" and "advanced-stage leukaemia".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)