Delhi court to hear Rajeev Saxena's bail plea on Thursday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Delhi court on Wednesday said it will hear the bail plea of Rajeev Saxena, arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland money-laundering case, on Thursday.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar, who sent Saxena to jail till February 18, said he will hear the matter after perusing Saxena's medical report, which was yet to be submitted by AIIMS.

Saxena has sought bail on medical grounds and told the court that he suffers from a "heart disease" and "advanced-stage leukaemia".

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 16:45 IST

