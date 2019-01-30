Trump Organisation to use E-Verify for worker status checks

The Trump Organisation, responding to claims that some of its workers were in the US illegally, said on Wednesday that it will use the electronic system at all of its properties to check employees' documentation.

A for a dozen immigrant workers at the Trump National Golf Club in New York's said recently that they were fired on January 18.

He said many had worked there for a dozen or more years.

Workers at another in came forward last month to allege managers there had hired them knowing they were in the country illegally.

"We are actively engaged in uniforming this process across our properties and will institute at any property not currently utilising this system," Eric Trump, of the Trump Organisation, said in a statement provided to

"As a company we take this obligation very seriously and when faced with a situation in which an employee has presented false and fraudulent documentation, we will take appropriate action."



"I must say, for me personally, this whole thing is truly heartbreaking," he added.

"Our employees are like family but when presented with fake documents, an employer has little choice."



Launched in 1996, the system allows employers to check documentation submitted by job applicants with records at the and the to see whether they are authorized to work.

During his presidential campaign, Republican called for all employers to use the online E-Verify system.

He told in 2016 that he uses it at his properties, and that there should be a "huge financial penalty" for that hire undocumented workers.

"This situation is not unique to - it is one that all face. It demonstrates that our immigration system is severely broken and needs to be fixed immediately. It is my greatest hope that our "lawmakers" return to work and actually do their jobs," said

Trump has repeatedly cast the millions of immigrants in the country illegally as a scourge on the health of the economy, taking jobs from American citizens.

He has said they also bring drugs and crime over the border.

He turned over day-to-day management of his business to Eric and his other adult son, Donald Jr, when he took the oath of office two years ago.

The owns or manages 17 golf clubs around the world.

