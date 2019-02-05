Delhi HC seeks ED's response on middleman's plea challenging deportation

The on Tuesday sought a response from the on Deepak Talwar's challenging his detention after being brought here from

Talwar, in custody after being deported from on Thursday, has challenged his deportation before the court.

Talwar is wanted by the and the CBI in a case of misusing over Rs 90 crore taken through foreign funding route as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR).

He has been charged with criminal conspiracy, forgery and under various other sections of the FCRA for allegedly diverting Rs 90.72 crore worth of foreign funds meant for ambulances and other articles received by his NGO from Europe's leading company.

Talwar was booked by the and the (CBI) in criminal cases of corruption, while the charged him with tax evasion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)