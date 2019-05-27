JUST IN
Suspected IED destroyed along Jammu-Poonch highway
Delhi HC seeks Robert Vadra's response on ED's plea to cancel his anticipatory bail in PMLA case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought Robert Vadra's response on an Enforcement Directorate plea seeking cancellation of his anticipatory bail in a money-laundering case.

Justice Chander Shekhar issued notice to Vadra on ED's petition challenging trial court's April 1 order, which granted him anticipatory bail.

The court also sought response of Vadra's close aide Manoj Arora on the agency's plea seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing ED in the court, said they required his custody as Vadra was not cooperating in the investigation and and the trial court had not discussed the gravity of the offence in its order.

Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds (over Rs 17 crore).

The case is being probed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 12:25 IST

