6 kg poppy straw seized in J&K's Poonch

Six kg poppy straw has been seized from a passenger vehicle in district of Jammu and Kashmir, a said on Monday.

The contraband, packed in five polythene bags, was being smuggled from through Mugal road, connecting the twin districts of and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Shopian district, the said.

However, no one was arrested in connection with the recovery on Sunday as the of the vehicle fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle on being signalled to stop for checking by a joint team of police and Army at village Poshana, the said.

He said the poppy straw was found concealed in one of the empty compartments of the vehicle, a new modus operandi employed to smuggle the contraband.

The vehicle has been seized and a case under NDPS Act registered.

