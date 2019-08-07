JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

BJP leaders condole death of Swaraj, remember her as 'people's minister'
Business Standard

With Sushma Swaraj's demise, Delhi loses 3 former CMs in less than a year

Three-time chief minister and veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in July this year due to cardiac arrest

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sushma Swaraj
File Photo: Sushma Swaraj

With Sushma Swaraj's demise on Tuesday night, the national capital has lost three former chief ministers in less than a year.

Swaraj, who was the chief minister of Delhi for a brief period from October-December 1998, passed away on Tuesday night due to cardiac arrest.

Three-time chief minister and veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in July this year due to cardiac arrest.

Diskhit and Swaraj died within a month.

Madan Lal Khurana, who was the chief minister from 1993-96, also passed away in October last year.
First Published: Wed, August 07 2019. 00:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU