With Sushma Swaraj's demise, Delhi loses 3 former CMs in less than a year

With Sushma Swaraj's demise on Tuesday night, the capital has lost three former chief ministers in less than a year.

Swaraj, who was the chief minister of Delhi for a brief period from October-December 1998, passed away on Tuesday night due to cardiac arrest.

Three-time chief minister and veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in July this year due to cardiac arrest.

Diskhit and Swaraj died within a month.

Madan Lal Khurana, who was the chief minister from 1993-96, also passed away in October last year.