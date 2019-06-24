Delhi man convicted of flouting SC orders on bursting firecrackers

A court has convicted a man here and later granted him for flouting orders on bursting firecrackers beyond the permitted hours.

convicted resident under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

The court then admonished Singh and granted him

"Keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the case and also the fact that the convict is facing trial for bursting the firecrackers, I am of considered view that ends of justice would be met if the convict is admonished," the said.

According to the complaint, on November 7, 2018, Singh was found bursting firecrackers after 10 pm in violation of the apex court-ordered cut-off hour despite being directed by the police to abstain from doing so.

of station, who was also an eyewitness in the case, deposed that he along with were passing near Sangat Rashan Chowk when they saw bursting firecrackers after 10 pm.

Singh did not abstain from bursting firecrackers despite being told that it was in violation of the apex court order.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)