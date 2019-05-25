Delhi Police arrests 2 maids from Bihar for stealing from city houses

Two woman were arrested from Bihar's district for allegedly stealing valuables after posing as house maids at several places in the national capital, police said Saturday.

The accused arrested on Friday were identified as residents (32) and (32), they said.

On May 17, Pankaj Arora, a resident of East Punjabi Bagh, lodged a police complaint in which he stated that at around 8 am, two women came to his house and offered to work as maids, officials said.

They worked for some time and later, the women left the house saying they will come on May 23, police said.

After the duo left their house, Arora and his family members realised that around Rs 15 lakh in cash, diamond and gold jewellery were missing from almirah and drawers, a said.

During investigation, police scanned CCTV footage of the area and through their sources, the accused were identified, police said.

"Raids were conducted at their suspected hideouts in but it was revealed that they left for Thereafter, a police team was sent to and the accused were arrested from their native village on Friday," Monika Bhardwaj, of Police (West), said.

Police recovered Rs 15 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 14.8 lakh from their respective houses after digging holes in which the accused had concealed the stolen items, police said.

They were brought to on Saturday and during interrogation, the accused disclosed that they did not take any house on rent here. They used to visit at a regular interval of time and after committing crime, they left the national capital for their native place Bhagalpur, the DCP said.

Both of them were involved in several cases of theft and burglary in 2010, 2013 and 2014 in Delhi, including in those registered at Mianwali Nagar, Greater Kailash, New Friends Colony, and police stations, Bhardwaj said.

However, when the accused women did not appear in the court, non-bailable warrants (NBWs) were issued against them earlier, a said.

Police are also checking whether they are involved in other cases outside Delhi, officials said.

