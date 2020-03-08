Delhi Police detains couple linked to IS for instigating anti-CAA protests

-
ALSO READ
Linking Citizenship Act with NRC most unfortunate: Niti Aayog vice-chairman
OIC voice concern over Citizenship Act, says closely following developments
Govt won't backtrack on NRC; law essential for India's security: BJP leader
Those opposing CAA, NRC can be 'wiped out' in an hour: Haryana BJP MLA
Indian-Americans hold rallies in support of CAA, NRC in US to dispel myths
-
A couple linked to the Islamic State's Khorasan module was on Sunday detained from south Delhi's Jamia Nagar for instigating anti-CAA riots in the national capital, police said.
They have been identified as Jahanjeb Sami and his wife Hina Bashir Beg, said Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).
"They were involved in instigating anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests," he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU