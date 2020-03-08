JUST IN
Delhi Police detains couple linked to IS for instigating anti-CAA protests

"They were involved in instigating anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests," poilce said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Islamic State
The couple was arrested from Delhi’s Jamia Nagar. (Source: ANI)

A couple linked to the Islamic State's Khorasan module was on Sunday detained from south Delhi's Jamia Nagar for instigating anti-CAA riots in the national capital, police said.

They have been identified as Jahanjeb Sami and his wife Hina Bashir Beg, said Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

"They were involved in instigating anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests," he said.
