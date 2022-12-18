JUST IN
Govt spending Rs 7 trn for development in northeast now, says PM Modi
Business Standard

Delhi police issues traffic advisory ahead of RSS farmer body's protest

Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has called a Kisan Garjana rally at Ramleela Maidan in Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam as the main carriageway of flyover at Hero Honda Chowk from Jaipur to Delhi side on NH-48 is closed for span load testing, in Gurugram (Photo: PTI)
Delhi Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory ahead of a 'Kisan Garjana' rally at Ramleela Ground here.

According to the advisory, the rally will be organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Monday from 11 am to 6 pm.

As per the organisers, around 50,000 to 55,000 people are likely to participate in the gathering through 700 to 800 buses, and 3,500 to 4,000 through private vehicles, it stated.

The diversion points are Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate, Chaman Lal Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, roundabout Kamala Market to Hamdard Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg and Paharganj Chowk, it said.

According to the advisory, traffic restrictions, regulations or diversion may be imposed on Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg (Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk).

Other parts that may also be subjected to similar regulations include the roundabout Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg, Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road and Paharganj Chowk and roundabout Jandewalan, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate on Monday from 9 am onwards.

Commuters are advised to avoid the mentioned roads and stretches. The commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT should leave before time to accommodate possible delays on the route, the advisory said.

Avail public transport to help decongestion of roads. Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots. Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to normal flow traffic, the advisory added.

BKS said the 'Kisan Garjana' protest march is being organised in Delhi to seek various relief measures for the cultivators to improve their condition.

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 17:28 IST

