Delhi Police submits report to MHA on clash at Tis Hazari court

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday received a report from Delhi Police on the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court complex in which at least 20 security personnel and several advocates were injured, officials said.

It is a factual report in which the Delhi Police has given details of the circumstances leading to Saturday's incident and the action taken after it, a Home Ministry official said.

It does not cover what happened after Saturday, including an incident on Monday in which a video shows a group of lawyers purportedly assaulting a policeman outside the Saket court, he said.

Following the incidents, hundreds of police personnel gathered in protest outside the police headquarters here on Tuesday.

Holding placards that read "We are human in police uniforms" and "Protectors Need Protection", the protesting police personnel gathered outside the police headquarters at ITO and urged their seniors to stand with them to save the honour of the uniform.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday urged protesting police personnel to return to work and said they should behave like a "disciplined force".

