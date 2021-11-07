Delhi records 47 new Covid-19 case; positivity rate 0.11% in past 24 hours

recorded 47 COVID-19 cases and zero daily deaths due to the disease on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.11 per cent, data shared by the health department showed.

The number of cumulative cases now stands at 14,40,118. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection so far.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in stands at 25,091. The national capital has not reported any fatality due to COVID-19 so far this month. It reported four deaths in October and five in September.

The case positivity rate slightly increased to 0.11 per cent on Sunday, according to the latest bulletin.

