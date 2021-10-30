Kerala records 7,427 fresh Covid-19 infections, 62 fatalities

Kerala on Saturday logged 7,427 new COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths, taking the infection count to 49,61,490 and the death toll to 31,514.

State Health Minister Veena George said 7,166 persons recuperated from the disease today, pushing the total cured in the state to 48,50,742, while 70,709 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and there are 115 wards across 77 local self government bodies which have a weekly infection population ratio above ten per cent.

"Of the 78,624 active COVID-19 cases in the state only 8.2 per cent of the patients are admitted to hospitals," the minister said in a release.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases in the state today--1,001, followed by Kozhikode with 997 cases and Ernakulam with 862 cases.

The Minister said of those found infected today, 55 reached the state from outside while 7,069 contracted the disease from their contact. The source of infection of 250 is yet to be traced and 53 health workers are also among the infected.

Currently, there are 2,75,185 persons under observation of which 7,350 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

The Minister also informed that 94.7 per cent (2,52,96,660) of the targeted population in the state received the first dose of vaccine, while 50.9 per cent (1,36,05,863)of the targeted population received both the doses.

