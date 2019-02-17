Scrap Article 370, provide package to J-K: Maha BJP MLA to PM

MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha Sunday demanded the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution that gives and Kashmir special status and limits Parliament's power to make laws concerning the northern state.

He also sought a special package for J-K so that youth there could get trade and industrial opportunities.

The from in the metropolis, in a letter to Prime Minister, said people of the restive state should not feel alienated and disconnected from the rest of the country.

"You (PM Modi) are in favour of taking many strong decisions and this has been proved by your many past decisions. Therefore, I demand theremoval of Article 370 from and Kashmir," his letter stated.

"A special package should be announced for trade and industrial development in the state for people ofKashmir to remainconnected with the nation," it added.

Praising PM Modi, the BJP MLA said the country was with the former's leadership in this hour of grief following the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 which killed 40 CRPF jawans.

He said people know PM is a leader capable of taking up challenges.

