18-year-old held for posting pro-Pakistan slogan on WhatsApp

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in Chhattisgarh's Durg district for allegedly posting a pro-Pakistan slogan in a WhatsApp group while reacting to the Pulwama terror attack, police said Sunday.

The man, identified only as Kaif, a resident of Farid Nagar under Supela police station area, was arrested Friday night based on a complaint filed by one Karan Banjare, a resident of Bhilai, a local police official told PTI.

According to the complaint, some members of a group on WhatsApp, a popular messaging app, Friday posted messages paying homage to the CRPF personnel killed in the February 14 sucide bombing in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In their posts, they also blamed Pakistan for the ghastly attack, which left 40 CRPF soldiers dead, he said.

Meanwhile, Kaif, also a member of the group, allegedly posted "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan on the platform, the official said.

This angered the other group members who asked him why he was supporting the terror strike and if is he from Pakistan, to which Kaif replied in the affirmative, he said.

The screenshots of the group conversations went viral online following which Banjare and some others went to the Supela police station and lodged a complaint, he said.

Kaif was arrested and booked under IPC sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505 (promoting public mischief), among others, the official said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) had claimed responsibility for one of the biggest terror strikes in the country in recent years.

First Published: Sun, February 17 2019. 21:20 IST

