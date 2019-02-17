18-year-old held for posting pro-Pakistan slogan on WhatsApp

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in Chhattisgarh's district for allegedly posting a pro- slogan in a group while reacting to the terror attack, police said Sunday.

The man, identified only as Kaif, a resident of Farid Nagar under station area, was arrested Friday night based on a complaint filed by one Karan Banjare, a resident of Bhilai, a local police told

According to the complaint, some members of a group on WhatsApp, a popular messaging app, Friday posted messages paying homage to the CRPF personnel killed in the February 14 sucide bombing in district of

In their posts, they also blamed for the ghastly attack, which left 40 CRPF soldiers dead, he said.

Meanwhile, Kaif, also a member of the group, allegedly posted " Zindabad" slogan on the platform, the said.

This angered the other group members who asked him why he was supporting the terror strike and if is he from Pakistan, to which Kaif replied in the affirmative, he said.

The screenshots of the group conversations went viral online following which Banjare and some others went to the station and lodged a complaint, he said.

Kaif was arrested and booked under IPC sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505 (promoting public mischief), among others, the said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

Pakistan-based (JeM) had claimed responsibility for one of the biggest terror strikes in the country in recent years.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)