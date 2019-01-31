Delhi's air quality continues to be 'very poor'

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor category' for the second consecutive day due to a drop in speed, authorities said Thursday.

According to the (CPCB) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) of the city was at 344, which falls in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The CPCB said Shadipur and recorded 'severe' air quality, while in 30 other areas the air pollution level was in the 'very poor' category.

The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 196 and the PM10 level at 326, it said.

In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad, and recorded 'very poor' air quality while Gurgaon recorded 'poor' air quality, the CPCB data showed.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality deteriorated over to very 'poor' category.

"Other weather conditions remain more or less the same except that speed decreased from 4 kmph to 2.9 kmph as expected. Since the speed drop is substantial, it has slowed down the dispersion. The AQI will continue to remain in the very poor category in the next two days," the SAFAR said.

If it rains, the probability of which is equally poised in, either way, the air quality will fall in the 'moderate' category, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)