Delhi's air quality improves significantly following rains

Rains washed away pollutants, thereby significantly improving the the national capital's air quality which was in the 'moderate' category Tuesday, authorities said.

The (AQI) of the city was recorded at 138 on Tuesday according to the System of Air Quality and (SAFAR), while the recorded Dehi's AQI at 147.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The overall air quality in was in the "moderate" category due to rains.

The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 64 and PM10 at 156, the SAFAR said.

"Air quality will improve further and touch satisfactory by Wednesday due to cloudy sky and light rains/thunderstorm. However, SAFAR model predicts that AQI may deteriorate to 'poor' by May 17 as upper winds are likely to be favourable to bring some impact of stubble burning from north which are at its peak as per the fire counts. However, unlike winter, winds are fast enough to disperse the pollutants quickly," the SAFAR said.

Delhi's air quality was oscillating between 'very poor' and 'severe' for the last few days due to a dust storm in which led to a sharp increase in the PM2.5 level.

