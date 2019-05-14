Tigers defeat Knights in lung opener

put up a decent all round show as Western Suburb defeated Triumph Knight North East by five wickets in the opening game of the League on Tuesday.

Arjun, son of icon Sachin Tendulkar, snapped up a wicket and then chipped in with 23 runs for on his debut.

After restricting the Triumph Knights to 147 for 6, chased the target with three balls to spare.

Openers Aakarshit Gomel (41) and Kaustubh Pawar (34; 5x4) gave a flying start of 67 runs.

Then left handed Tendulkar (23 off 19 balls), who came one-down, looked good before throwing his wicket away.

Later, D Subramanyam and Yogesh Pawar ensured no further damage as they took them home.

Earlier, smashed an unbeaten 90 off 56 balls to take the side to a modest 147 for 6.

He hit seven sixes and four boundaries and was particularly harsh on Minad Manjrekar (1-48), whom he hit for 28 runs in the last over with the help of four sixes and a four.

Triumph Knight were in deep trouble at 38-3 before Yadav and (13) rallied the innings with their 41-run stand.

Later Yadav staged a lone battle as he kept losing partners at the other end.

Brief Scores: Triumph Knights 147/6 ( 90 not out, A Lad 2-12, 1-21) lost to Aakash Tigers 148/5 ( Aakarshit Gomel 41, Kaustubh Pawar 34; K Sawant 2/30) by five wickets.

