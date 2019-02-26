Delhi's budget is meant for every section of the society: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

JUST IN
Mizoram lodges complaint on Army presence along border areas
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said the budget presented by his government is meant for every section of the society and asserted that the economy of Delhi is booming at a time when other states are grappling with difficulties.

Talking to reporters after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented the budget for 2019-20 in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party government presented its first budget of Rs 30,000 crore which has now grown to 60,000 crore, showing "good health" of Delhi's finances.

"This budget is for everyone - rich, poor, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and students. We have taken care of everyone," he told reporters.

Earlier, the AAP government presented a Rs 60,000 crore budget for 2019-20 laying emphasis on the education, health and transport sectors and said it is "two times more" than the one presented in 2014-15.

