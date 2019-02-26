Delhi's budget is meant for every section of the society: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
One-day special session of Delhi Assembly on Monday likely to be stormy
Kejriwal attack: Delhi govt to hold special assembly session on Monday
Political rivals want me eliminated: Kejriwal on chilli powder attack
AAP to kick-off campaign for 2019 general election on Sunday
BJP, Police conspired to attack Delhi CM: Sisodia
-
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said the budget presented by his government is meant for every section of the society and asserted that the economy of Delhi is booming at a time when other states are grappling with difficulties.
Talking to reporters after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented the budget for 2019-20 in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party government presented its first budget of Rs 30,000 crore which has now grown to 60,000 crore, showing "good health" of Delhi's finances.
"This budget is for everyone - rich, poor, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and students. We have taken care of everyone," he told reporters.
Earlier, the AAP government presented a Rs 60,000 crore budget for 2019-20 laying emphasis on the education, health and transport sectors and said it is "two times more" than the one presented in 2014-15.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU