Delhi's first patient of Omicron variant of Covid-19 discharged: Officials

-
ALSO READ
12 Omicron suspects admitted to Delhi's LNJP hospital so far: Report
Covid-19: New Omicron patient in Delhi asymptomatic, complains of weakness
2nd Omicron case found in Delhi; man traveled to Zimbabwe, S Africa
Covid-19: Omicron patient in Delhi fully vaccinated, has mild symptoms
Qatar Airways grounds 13 Airbus A350s over degradation of fuselage
-
Delhi's first patient of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus (Covid-19), a 37-year-old man, has been discharged from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital, officials said on Tuesday.
The man, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there, to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg in South Africa for a week and had mild symptoms.
The LNJP hospital has been designated for treating patients infected with the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.
A 35-year-old man with travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa has also tested positive for Omicron, becoming the second patient in the national capital to get infected with the new variant of the coronavirus.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU