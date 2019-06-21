Delhi's Seemapuri to get 2,000 CCTV cameras: Minister

Social Welfare Friday inaugurated the work of installing CCTV cameras in the Assembly constituency under a flagship project of the

He said around 2,000 CCTV cameras, 500 in each ward, will be installed in the constituency.

The said though many attempts were made to stall the project, the city government was committed to fulfilling its promises.

The project to install CCTV cameras across the national capital was one of the key poll promises of the government, but it got delayed due to differences with

Earlier this month, Chief announced that the work would start on June 8. He said the tender for installing 1.40 lakh CCTV camera had been passed and a survey completed for 70,000 cameras.

Under the project, around 2.8 lakh cameras will be installed in all 70 assembly constituencies, government schools and buses.

The project is likely to be completed by December, the had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)