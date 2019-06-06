Delhi Traffic Police constable injured after being hit by car

A Delhi Traffic Police constable was injured Thursday after being hit by a car while he was conducting checking on the Dwarka Link road in the national capital, officials said.
The constable, Yogender, is posted with Kapashera circle, police said.
At 9 am, the traffic staff of Kapashera circle were conducting checking at Dwarka Link road. They had installed Speed Governor to challan vehicles going beyond the permitted speed limits as the road is prone to accidents, a senior police officer said.
The traffic team, led by Sub-Inspector Vasant, signalled a red sedan to stop after which the driver of the vehicle bearing a Delhi registration number applied breaks but then accelerated it suddenly, hitting constable Yogender. The driver fled with the vehicle leaving the constable injured, the officer added.
Yogender is being treated at Venkateshwara hospital in Dwarka and his condition is stated to be stable, the officer said.
A case was registered against the car driver and efforts are being made to nab the accused, police said.
