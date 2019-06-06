Ration shop sealed in East Delhi

-
Delhi Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Imran Hussain Thursday ordered sealing of a ration shop in East Delhi after finding it shut during a surprise inspection.
"Found a ration shop shut during a surprise inspection in Pandav Nagar. Residents told me that it opens in the evening. Have issued direction to seal it immediately," the minister tweeted.
Hussain said that in Krishna Kunj area, residents complained about the ration shop selling wheat flour for Rs 12-14 per kilogramme.
