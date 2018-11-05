Demi Lovato out of rehab

is through with her rehabilitation stint.

The was in rehab since being hospitalised for a nearly fatal drug overdose in July.

"She just got back to LA a couple days ago. She seems to be doing well so far," a source of told

Last month, the singer's mother confirmed that had completed 90 days of sobriety.

The was spotted outside on Saturday night, sitting beside inside a car.

" looked great and so happy to be out. They seemed like good friends who were catching up and excited to see one another. There wasn't any or romantic gestures, but she was smiling and laughing throughout dinner.

"She was very relaxed and at ease. She said hello to the sushi chefs when they greeted her with a big smile. She seemed happy and healthy. They stayed for an hour and a half before leaving together in his car," an eyewitness told E!

Several people tweeted that they spotted the 26-year-old at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)