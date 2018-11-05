JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

US sanctions on Iran come into force; Pompeo dodges question on commitment from India, China
Business Standard

Mizoram Speaker Hiphei resigns from post, House and Cong

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

Mizoram Speaker Hiphei said Monday he has resigned from his post, House and the Congress.

Hiphei said he submitted his resignation letter to Deputy Speaker R Lalrinawma, who accepted it.

He said that he also resigned from the ruling Congress party and would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday.

Hiphei, a veteran leader, was elected to the 40-member Assembly from the Palak constituency in 2013.

Mizoram, the only state in the north-east under the Congress rule, will go to the polls on November 28.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 11:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements