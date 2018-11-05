Mizoram Speaker Hiphei resigns from post, House and Cong

-
Mizoram Speaker Hiphei said Monday he has resigned from his post, House and the Congress.
Hiphei said he submitted his resignation letter to Deputy Speaker R Lalrinawma, who accepted it.
He said that he also resigned from the ruling Congress party and would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday.
Hiphei, a veteran leader, was elected to the 40-member Assembly from the Palak constituency in 2013.
Mizoram, the only state in the north-east under the Congress rule, will go to the polls on November 28.
