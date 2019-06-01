Deoli to get water through DJB pipelines in 4 months, CM Kejriwal tells residents

Saturday visited in southwest and told the residents that his government will start laying water pipelines there in two months.

The area is yet to get Jal Board (DJB) pipelines and most people rely on private tankers and illegal borewells for water.

Kejriwal, accompanied by DJB officials, told the residents that the work of laying pipelines will be completed in four months.

"Once the pipelines are laid, you will start getting water from .. I have got to know that DJB tankers don't come here regularly and you have been buying water from private tankers," the said.

"In some cases, people pay for DJB tankers too. I have given strict orders to DJB officials... now onwards, no one will have to pay for water tankers, " Kejriwal, who is also the utility's head, said.

He told the residents that 60 new borewells will be dug in the area to deal with the problem of water.

The also came across two private borewells in the area and directed officials to take action against such people.

He also asked the officials to ensure an adequate number of water tankers reach the people in the area.

