JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Robotic surgery on two-day-old, a first in Asia: PGIMER

Nitish lays foundation stone of Buddha Sangrahalaya & Smriti
Business Standard

Cabinet okays secretary, joint secretary posts in fisheries dept

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Union Cabinet Tuesday approved one post of secretary and one post of joint secretary in the newly established department of fisheries.

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved one post of secretary in the level 17 (Rs 2,25,000 fixed) and one post of Joint Secretary in the level 14 of the pay matrix (Rs 1,44,200-2,18,200) in the Department of Fisheries on permanent basis..." an official statement said.

These posts have been approved to ensure smooth functioning and fulfil the mandate of the newly created department.

"Newly created posts would enable the Department of Fisheries to undertake/monitor number of projects/schemes for the development of the sector, the welfare and protection of the interest of the large number of fishermen," it added.

In this year's Budget, the government proposed to create a separate department of fisheries to provide sustained and focused attention towards development of this sector.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 21:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements