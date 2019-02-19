JUST IN
Several people 'buried' in avalanche at Swiss ski station

AFP  |  Geneva 

An avalanche at a ski station in the Swiss Alps buried several people on Tuesday, local police said.

The avalanche on the Plaine-Morte ski track in Crans-Montana occurred at about 2:15 pm (1315 GMT) and left "several people buried", police said in a tweet.

Officers said rescue teams were at the scene.

Plaine-Morte, at an altitude of about 3,000 metres, is the highest ski track at the Crans-Montana resort.

Crans-Montana's website had listed the risk of an avalanche at two on scale that runs from one (lowest risk) to five.

Tuesday's avalanche was unusual in that it affected a designated ski track, while the vast majority of deadly avalanches in the Alpine nation hit people skiing off-piste.

Traffic is higher than normal at ski resorts across Switzerland this week because of mid-term school holidays.

First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 21:55 IST

